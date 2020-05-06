CAL THOMAS: Biden faces variety of problems

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Even if the sexual assault allegations by former Joe Biden staff member Tara Reade turn out to be false there are still problems the former vice president faces.

The first and most important of these is whether he can win his party's nomination.

I'm generally suspicious when it comes to politics. Why has Reade waited until now to come forward? Biden has run for president before and several times for senator. He was vetted before Barack Obama picked him as his running mate. The timing seems too convenient.

Are there forces within the Democratic Party - Bernie Sanders supporters, for example - who don't believe Biden has the mental capacity to endure what will be a brutal campaign? Are they undermining him by canceling or delaying party primaries? Will he show up at his party's convention (if there is one) with an insufficient number of delegates to clinch the nomination, setting off a "trade war" among delegates won by Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and others?

Even The New York Times editorial board, no friend of President Trump, has called for a full investigation of Tara Reade's assertions.