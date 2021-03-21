CAL THOMAS: Biden, majority Democrats now turn to taxes

The front-page headline in Monday’s Wall Street Journal said: “Biden weighs how to pay for Agenda.” Who purchases something they know they can’t afford, and then worries about paying for it later? Only government.

After less than two months in office, President Biden and a majority Democrat Congress have engaged in record spending with insufficient money to pay for it. That may be about to change.

Bloomberg.com reports the president wants to raise individual income taxes, as well as taxes on corporations (and expand the estate tax) to pay for another round of spending on infrastructure and programs and policies dear to liberal hearts. We are already hearing the mantra Democrats have used for decades to justify tax hikes: The rich must pay their “fair share.” They never tell us what is fair, or the amount of confiscation they wish to impose. It is always a moving target.

As mentioned in previous columns, the federal government does not lack revenue; it lacks self-control when it comes to spending. Some Democrats are even talking about the return of earmarks, those add-ons to legislation that Republicans voted to ban when they had a House majority. Democrats think they can revive them to tempt GOP members into going along with their spending plans.