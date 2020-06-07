CAL THOMAS: 'Breakfast Club' exchange: A good first step

What is important in this continuing debate is not each “side” getting in its talking points but listening to how the other reached the conclusions that created their worldview.

Saying things that only reinforce one’s stereotypes and ideology doesn’t solve the problem, and who doubts there is a problem?

I have written this before, even recently, but the main problem is not only racism. It is that we don’t know each other. The late Republican Congressman Jack Kemp used to say that as a professional football player he had showered with more African Americans than attend the Republican National Convention. Black people who knew him called him a friend.

Growing up in a virtually all-white Washington, D.C., suburb (a city that practiced segregation well into the 1960s) I didn’t know anyone of a different race, other than a family maid, until I began playing college basketball. Showering and eating meals with people who were “different” from me bridged a gap that no legislation could span. I came to see them as teammates, friends, equals and better players than me.