CAL THOMAS: Coronavirus: We're all in this together

One hopes some of these precautions will be temporary and that, like the flu (which has killed multiple thousands but has not brought panic or political posturing), the coronavirus will be a seasonal phenomenon and disappear as the weather warms and treatments become available. In the meantime, can we call a political truce? If we can sign a peace deal with the Taliban -- as dubious as that may be -- can't we sign a "peace treaty" with each other over this virus?

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has accused the president of "playing politics" with the virus. Trump responded by calling her "incompetent." Pelosi then attempted to travel the high road, saying, "Lives are at stake. This is not a time for name-calling or playing politics."

If only.

Some of the Democratic presidential candidates are already blaming the president for not doing enough to control the virus. They don't say how they would do it, other than spending more money. What they are really suggesting is that the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the secretary of health and human services are not doing their jobs. These are the people, along with their staffs, who have the experience to fight it.