CAL THOMAS: Country described by Democrats isn't the real America

“Here and now I give you my word: If you entrust me with the presidency, I will draw on the best of us, not the worst. I’ll be an ally of the light, not the darkness. It’s time for us — for we, the people — to come together. And make no mistake. United we can and will overcome this season of darkness in America.”

Clichés. Bromides. Meaningless.

When he was vice president, Biden and President Obama had a chance to get out in front of the pandemic, which they now blame on Trump. Instead, they did nothing to replenish the stockpile of masks and other needed protective equipment.

As a USA Today story put it: “... according to NIH, the stockpile’s resources were also used during hurricanes Alex, Irene, Isaac and Sandy. Flooding in 2010 in North Dakota also called for stockpile funds to be deployed. The 2014 outbreaks of the Ebola virus and botulism, as well as the 2016 outbreak of the Zika virus, continued to significantly tax the stockpile with no serious effort from the Obama administration to replenish the fund.” (emphasis mine)