CAL THOMAS: Dan Quayle talks about coronavirus, today's political scene

He was the 44th vice president of the United States in the George H.W. Bush administration, but for the last 20 years, Dan Quayle has stayed mostly away from the unfriendly glare of political life.

I called him to get his thoughts on the coronavirus and the current political scene.

On the virus and the approach to it by the Trump administration, Quayle said, "I think they're doing a very good job. They know what they're doing." Echoing President Trump's optimism, he, too, is optimistic about what comes after the virus is defeated: "We'll get back to where we were ... I don't think it will be a V-shape recovery as many people are (saying). It will probably be more like a U-shape recovery, which will take a little longer."

Quayle had a thought about China and its near monopoly on the production of drugs: "We used to have a section in the (U.S.) Code that gave a tax preference to pharmaceutical companies that manufactured their products in Puerto Rico." He's right, but Congress passed and President Bill Clinton signed a law phasing out those tax breaks and by 2006, as the New York Post reported, "the industry began a major pullout from the island."

"They left Puerto Rico and went to China," Quayle recalls. "I ask you today: would you rather have medications produced in Puerto Rico, or in China?"

