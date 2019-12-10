CAL THOMAS: Dems must destroy Trump's presidency or risk their own destruction

Apologies to Elton John, but in Washington and throughout so much of the country, can you feel the hate tonight?

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was asked by reporter James Rosen if she hates President Trump. She responded with an "if looks could kill" fire in her eyes and denounced Rosen for his question while claiming she doesn't hate Trump.

Former Vice President Joe Biden verbally attacked and challenged an 83-year-old man in Iowa to a push-up contest at a gathering of Democrats. The man asked about Biden's son and how he managed to get a lucrative job with a Ukraine gas company while lacking any experience in the field. Biden called him a "damn liar."

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley testified before the House Judiciary Committee that although he didn't vote for President Trump and is not a Trump supporter, he doesn't believe the president has committed impeachable offenses. He wrote in an op-ed for The Hill on the subject. and for his honesty, "My home and office were inundated with threatening messages and demands that I be fired from George Washington University."