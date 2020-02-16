CAL THOMAS: DeVos doubles down on education reforms

"I don't know if there is a good figure for tax credit type scholarships," says DeVos. "I do know there are over one million families on wait lists for charter schools. I imagine there is close to that number who would opt to do something different if they had the opportunity. In fact, some recent polling data found only about 30 percent saying they would choose the school their child is currently assigned to. The rest would choose a different school in a different setting."

DeVos sees her block grant proposals as "a very compatible step to Congress's action on the Every Student Succeeds Act." Signed by President Obama in 2015, it updated No Child Left Behind from the George W. Bush administration and among other things "Advances equity by upholding critical protections for America's disadvantaged and high-need students (and) requires -- for the first time -- that all students in America be taught to high academic standards that will prepare them to succeed in college and careers..."

I remind DeVos that during the 2016 presidential campaign, Donald Trump asked why African Americans still vote for a party he said has done nothing for them. DeVos says his appeal is getting through, especially to those children in bad public schools.