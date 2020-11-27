CAL THOMAS: Don't take freedoms for granted until they're lost

Thankfulness should not be conditioned on how prosperous we are, or on the number of blessings we receive. Recall the thankful spirit demonstrated by Bob Cratchit in Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.” Though he had little in material wealth and a son in need of surgery he could not afford until the transformation of Scrooge, he and his wife expressed gratitude for what they had.

That we are alive even in troubled times and have family members who love us and are loved by us would have been considered blessings enough during earlier times when prosperity was available only to the few. Today we sometimes complain when we believe we are being deprived of things to which we claim entitlement.

That we were born or immigrated to live in America ought to evoke thankfulness. Looking around the world where does one find a society, culture, or economy that matches our own and offers numerous opportunities to anyone to succeed if they think, study and behave in certain ways that promotes their own and ultimately the general welfare?

Don’t know too many lyrics? Here’s one that might be of help. Even if you don’t have a good singing voice, you might read it aloud before eating your Thanksgiving meal.