CAL THOMAS: Happy days are returning to Britain

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Among Corbyn's other faults were his virulent anti-Semitic and anti-Israel statements. Some, perhaps even in his own party, will view his departure as good riddance to bad rubbish.

Also among the deniers was former Speaker of the House of Commons, John Bercow, now a commentator for Sky News. On election night, Bercow, who was elected as a conservative but is a frequent critic of his party, said: "The fact that the conservative message resonated with voters doesn't necessarily mean it is the right message." Say what?

The UK election will also be seen by some as a possible predictor of next year's U.S. presidential contest. That's what happened in 1979. One year after Margaret Thatcher became prime minister, Ronald Reagan swept to victory. Republicans also won the Senate, but Democrats still controlled the House.

The 2020 election might see Republicans win a House majority as especially conservative voters will be motivated to seek revenge on Democrats who have voted to impeach President Trump. Should Republicans again hold all three branches of government, watch for a Trump-Republican agenda to be placed on fast-forward to the despair of the media and the remaining liberals in Congress.