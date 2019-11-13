CAL THOMAS: Here is what real collusion looks like

Having failed at other attempts to smear the president, this is the Democrats' last gasp. They must know that even if they draw up dubious articles of impeachment, the Senate won't vote to convict and remove Trump from office. This could create one of the biggest political backfires in history if the public perceives it as unfair and driven by bias, ignoring evidence that would be to the president's benefit.

Take one example of many that unmask the objective of the anti-Trumpers, which has been obvious at least since the 2016 election.

The attorneys for the so-called "whistleblower," the person who heard from someone who listened to the call between President Trump and the president of Ukraine, have numerous Twitter postings stating their intentions. Here are some of them taken directly from their tweets.

From Mark S. Zaid: "#coup has started. First of many steps. #rebellion #impeachment will follow ultimately." This tweet was posted just after the president was sworn in and before he had done anything.