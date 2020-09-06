CAL THOMAS: Here's the lesson behind fall of Falwell Jr.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The ouster of Liberty University president Jerry Falwell Jr. over allegations of sexual misconduct and other behavior that falls short of the university’s code of conduct — not to mention Scripture — is another in a long list of object lessons each generation of Christians seems to have to learn anew.

In our 1999 book, “Blinded by Might: Why the Religious Right Can’t Save America,” the late Dr. Edward Dobson and I — he a former dean of students at Liberty and me for a brief time vice president of Moral Majority — warned about the dangers we had observed when Christian leaders get too close to politicians who often use people of faith to hide or excuse an earthly agenda and cloak their own moral shortcomings.

This is not unique to the current president or to contemporary evangelical Christians. Yes, many conservative Christians are good-hearted people who fear the cultural decline is harming the nation they love and is a threat to how they practice their faith. The problem is too many go about seeking change through the very political and government structures they have previously criticized as unable to achieve noble ends.