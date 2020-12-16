CAL THOMAS: Hunting for news about Hunter Biden investigations

Why wait until after the most important presidential election in U.S. history to now reveal all? Would the outcome of the election been any different if media and Barr had come forward sooner?

The Media Research Center (MRC), a conservative watchdog group, conducted a small survey (1,750 voters) in seven swing states. It found one in six who voted for Joe Biden would have changed their vote had they known about stories the national media didn’t cover. MRC concluded if that figure had been applied nationally, it would have changed 17 percent of the vote and Trump would have handily won the election.

The greatest power the media have is ignoring stories and depriving the public of information they have a right to receive so they can make informed decisions. This was perfectly revealed in a statement about The New York Post story when NPR’s managing editor, Terence Samuel, said: “We don't want to waste our time on stories that are not really stories, and we don't want to waste the listeners’ and readers’ time on stories that are just pure distractions. And quite frankly, that's where we ended up, this was … a politically driven event and we decided to treat it that way.”