CAL THOMAS: If impeachment is all Dems have, it won't be enough

If you are in need of more evidence as to why so many Americans are cynical about politics in general and Washington in particular (and isn't current evidence sufficient?), you need look no further than the etymological shift taken by Democrats during the House impeachment hearings.

As The Washington Post first reported, the decision to replace "quid pro quo" with "bribery" when speaking of President Trump's phone call to Ukraine's president came from focus groups conducted in key battleground states. Among the questions asked of people was whether "quid pro quo," "extortion" or "bribery" was the best description of the president's alleged conduct. The groups found "bribery" to be the most descriptive and "damning."

Armed with their talking points, Democrats at the House Intelligence Committee hearing, across the country and on TV programs, began using the word bribery. Listening to some of the montages compiled by conservative media is hilarious. It is straight out of "newspeak" in George Orwell's novel, "1984," which the author said was "designed to diminish the range of thought."