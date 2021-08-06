CAL THOMAS: Invasion by the country by any other name

What about the rights of American citizens and their property along the border? Texas rancher Brent Smith, who is also an attorney for Kinney County, told Fox News he sustained thousands of dollars in damages to his property from trespassing migrants. The administration has money to help the migrants. Who will help Smith and other property owners who suffer damages?

Gov. Abbott has ordered state police to arrest migrants as trespassers, but they are likely to have only minimal success due to the overwhelming numbers. He also has ordered a chain-link fence to be erected along some of the most porous sections of the border, but experience shows those can be easily traversed.

The problem as well as the solution begins at the top with the Biden administration. Despite Biden’s claims that entire families who seek to cross the border illegally are being turned back, most are not.

It’s no accident. By now it can only be called administration policy. The Biden administration appears to want to flood America with people from other countries – Central America, Mexico, even Africa. Isn’t Vice President Harris supposed to be in charge of resolving the problem? Where is she?