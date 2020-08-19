CAL THOMAS: Israel-UAE agreement: A tremendous policy achievement

Other Middle East countries, especially Saudi Arabia, also fear Iran and the growing possibility that Tehran will soon possess nuclear weapons. The ever-cautious Saudis appear to be taking a wait-and-see attitude before deciding whether to follow the UAE, Jordan and Egypt and establish diplomatic relations with Israel, something that could then shift the pressure to Israel to solve the intractable Palestinian problem.

As a Wall Street Journal editorial noted, “The diplomatic breakthrough also scrambles a volatile rivalry between Saudi Arabia and Iran. Both have competed for the mantle of Islamic leadership and used support for the Palestinians to burnish their credentials among fellow Muslims. Any Saudi-Israeli rapprochement, in the absence of a statehood deal with the Palestinians, leaves Riyadh vulnerable to the same criticism Tehran is now leveling against Abu Dhabi.”

There remains the question of religion. I emailed a top White House official with knowledge of the background of the UAE deal on this question and received no response. A primary motivator for Arab and Muslim nations still hostile to Israel is their belief in a religious mandate to eradicate the Jewish state. Can such agreements with people many radical Islamists have called infidels, apes, and pigs worthy of death have credibility when these same radical Islamists have been indoctrinated in Islamic schools, pulpits and their media with hatred for Israel and Jews? Will they receive a new revelation from Allah that he now believes it’s OK for Muslims and Jews to get along? That sounds like a stretch too far for me, but the region is a land of miracles.