CAL THOMAS: Joe Biden: Unfit to be president of United States

After weeks of criticizing President Trump for not "doing enough" in the fight against the Covid-19 virus and suggesting the president take actions he had already taken, presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden picked up the phone and called the White House. Given his confusion about so many things, perhaps he thought he was ordering a takeout meal and dialed the wrong number.

The president would not give details of their conversation, other than to say it was a "nice" call. Did Biden apologize for some of his criticisms of the president? Did he suggest the two take a unified approach to the virus and stop using it for political advantage? Did he say he would speak with Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats, asking them to remember the virus does not discriminate between Democrats and Republicans?

I'm betting none of this happened, so to find out what was said we will have to wait for a "whistleblower" to release the transcript.