CAL THOMAS: Just who is it who is 'divisive'?

On his radio program Monday, Rush Limbaugh asked how it is divisive when one tells the truth? Ah, but therein lies the problem. We live in an era when truth is subjective, if it exists at all. There is no truth, except the “truth” of the left.

Where is it written that the left gets to control the political and cultural agenda and conservatives must bow to its ideology when, in fact, it is liberalism that has brought the nation to near cultural ruin? Which ideology is responsible for 60 million abortions, the welfare state and entitlement mentality, the promotion of any human relationship that can be conjured up in the most twisted of minds, family breakup, drugs, the teaching of a false American history, failing inner city public schools and much more?

When conservatives oppose these cultural revisionists, they are called divisive. Conservatives have little to defend. They should be holding the left accountable for the destruction caused by their ideology.

On a related topic, why do “reporters” never ask demonstrators where they come from? Do they hold jobs? Who made their signs? Are they being paid to be there, and if so, by whom? If they are from out of town and staying overnight to demonstrate and pull down statues the next day, who is paying for their hotel and food?