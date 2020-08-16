CAL THOMAS: Lawlessness spreads like coronavirus across America

Last weekend, overnight, rampaging looters streamed into downtown Chicago by caravan and then proceeded to smash their way into businesses along the Magnificent Mile, stealing high-end merchandise and anything else they could get their hands on. Why don’t reporters investigate who organized the raid? Where did these people come from? Who, what, when, where and why? Aren’t those the questions every good journalist should ask? Journalism was once a proud profession. What happened?

Deep beneath the lawlessness spreading like coronavirus across the land is a moral and spiritual drought that politicians do not have the power to fix. In previous generations, fiery preachers would remind citizens of the consequences of living unrestrained and unaccountable lives. They called it “sin,” but that diagnosis has virtually disappeared, along with the generation of Billy Graham, and we are left with the current moral desert.

We can’t say we have not been warned by history and experience about the dangers inherent in unrestrained living. America’s second president, John Adams, said, “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.”

Which begs the question as to what happens to our Constitution and our nation when a growing number of those among us become immoral and irreligious?