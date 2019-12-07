CAL THOMAS: Now is the time to stop America from becoming socialist nation

Not many people think of the Ten Commandments these days, unless some group is trying to fight a legal battle to place them on public property.

Still, these laws of God, which may be familiar to some only through the Cecil B. De Mille classic film starring Charlton Heston as Moses, contain worthy guidelines that are applicable to today.

When considering the "wealth tax" proposed by presidential candidates Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, the 10th Commandment is particularly relevant: "Thou shall not covet thy neighbor's house, thou shall not covet thy neighbor's wife, nor his manservant, nor his maidservant, nor his ox, nor his ass, nor any thing that is thy neighbor's."

One definition of "covet" is: "to desire wrongfully, inordinately, or without due regard for the rights of others: to covet another's property."

Warren, Sanders and others intent on soaking the rich might argue their proposals to massively increase government power and reach is not wrong, or inordinate, or without due regard for the rights of others, because they believe health care for all is a right. But at the heart of their health care and other plans they claim would be paid for by additional taxes on the wealthy and successful is a failure to understand basic economic principles.

