CAL THOMAS: On Iran, ultimate question is: Are we in it to win it?

That the president did not announce or threaten new military operations against Iran was significant and offers Tehran an opportunity to de-escalate the conflict.

I have written this before, but it bears repeating. Iran's theocratic leadership believes war is the path to revealing the "12th Imam," their version of the Christian second coming. The Mullahs of Iran are true believers who it appears are willing, even eager, to die for their cause, or more accurately have others die in their place.

Here is the formula the "no more war" crowd doesn't get or refuses to accept. Iran and its proxies kill U.S. troops, along with Iranian and foreign civilians and we are supposed to take it. If America responds to Iran, as President Trump has done (unlike Obama and Clinton), we are the enemy of peace and guilty of "escalating" the conflict. War is never a one-way street, unless one side pre-emptively surrenders. Victory must be our goal and should be defined.