CAL THOMAS: Opinions of a few 'experts' shouldn't dictate to everyone

Some restaurants in South Florida are permanently closed and employees lost their jobs after the last shutdown. Owners still in business believe many of them will not survive the current closure, causing additional job losses, along with severe impacts on supply chain food distributors, the local economy and state taxes.

In a phone interview, I asked Sharp how long his restaurants could survive this latest closure. “Maybe one month,” he replied. He said 25 other mayors in the region oppose Gimenez’s directive and that Gimenez “never consulted with anyone.”

Sharp was just getting started: “(Mayor Gimenez) gives no solution to reducing the positivity rate, other than ‘public responsibility.’ That’s the only solution he offers. That’s what we have now, and it isn’t working.”

It is unfair to single out a single and prosperous industry for special treatment, especially when there is no scientific consensus or reason for doing so.