CAL THOMAS: Protests in Iran are different this time

This time, the protests are over a much wider area of the country. This time, there were no "death to America" or "death to Israel" chants. Video showed demonstrators refusing to walk on U.S. and Israeli flags. This time, anger was directed at the theocratic regime's handling of the missile strike. This time, a president of the United States tweeted his support for the protesters in English and in Farsi and warned "the world is watching." That's something President Obama failed to do when demonstrations over a rigged election broke out in the summer of 2009 and the regime began killing and imprisoning protesters. Obama, opting at first for a wait-and-see approach, once violence reached its zenith, was finally forced to declare, "The United States and the international community have been appalled and outraged by the threats, beatings and imprisonments of the last few days," and strongly condemned "these unjust actions." Of course, his statement was too late to have much, if any, effect on the regime's actions.