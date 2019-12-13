CAL THOMAS: Saudi sympathies ring hollow in wake of Pensacola

After making the requisite statement that not all Muslims are terrorists, let me suggest that the motivations of those who are terrorists require a more serious combat strategy for the protection of innocents.

The U.K. has had a program for some time designed to "de-radicalize" people arrested on terrorism charges. The problem with that, as terrorist expert Steve Emerson writes on his investigativeproject.org website: "Of the 400+ Islamic terrorists released in recent years, nearly 70 percent refused to take part in any de-radicalization program while incarcerated."

Emerson notes that the teachable moment (why do we need more?) of Usman Khan, who was on supervised early release from prison when he killed two people and wounded several others Nov. 29 near London Bridge, and the ineffectiveness of "rehabilitation" programs for these radicals: "Many of those who did participate in a rehabilitation program may not be truly de-radicalized."