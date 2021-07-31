CAL THOMAS: South Dakota's Kristi Noem and the GOP’s future

She says the street violence and looting in major cities is not only the fault of judges and district attorneys, but “also overcrowding in our prison system. There’s less funding for the judicial system so they release individuals instead of putting them through the process of prosecution and sentencing, or through rehab. It’s a problem that hasn’t been addressed for many, many years (and) has gotten worse as the violence has escalated. When there’s no consequence for it, law and order goes away.”

Asked about the state of the Republican Party, she responds, “It’s the party that is bringing hope. If you look at what Democrats are embracing — socialism, communism, lack of personal responsibility. Every problem that presents itself they think some bureaucrat in Washington, D.C., would handle it better than a Mom or a Dad, or a cousin or grandparent...

“The Republican Party has a unique opportunity to talk about what we stand for and have always stood for and have proven to be the policies and the values that create opportunities for families and states and businesses. ... When you look at some states that have done what we believe in you can see overwhelming prosperity and families healthier and in school getting educated and that’s what the American dream is and what the Republican Party needs to be talking about.”