CAL THOMAS: Southern Baptists should repent for misdeeds

Southern Baptists and most conservative Christians believe in the characterization of Satan in Genesis 3:1, where he is described as “crafty” or “subtle.” How would such personality traits manifest themselves to derail the primary objective of the SBC, which is to share their faith with others? If I were Satan (no letters, please), I would entice people to fight me, instead of obeying their Master. I would especially seduce people to focus on endorsing politicians to the point where it can dilute their more powerful and life-changing message.

Scripture, in which Southern Baptists profess to believe, has much to say about misplaced faith. When David was king of Israel, he wrote, “Do not put your trust in princes, in human beings who cannot save.” (Psalm 146:3). Jesus said His kingdom is “not of this world” (John 18:36). That seems definitive.