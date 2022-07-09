 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

CAL THOMAS: The age of wokeness in America

  • 0
bc-thomas-flag-20220705

The American flag flies in front of the U.S. Capitol dome in Washington, DC in a file photo.  

 Drew Angerer, Getty Images/TNS

“And I’m proud to be an American…” (Lee Greenwood)

A Gallup poll has found only 38 percent of us are “strongly proud” to be Americans, the lowest on record. Another 22 percent say they are “moderately proud.”

Some pro-choice liberals have called for boycotts of future Independence Days.

What is responsible for these numbers and attitudes about America? Part of it, I think, is the way much of the media cover stories, which are usually bad (and more importantly the good ones they ignore). They pit us against each other – rich against poor, black against white, Republicans against Democrats. They stress the fringe groups on both left and right and ignore moderate voices, rarely considering solutions to problems.

The City of Orlando issued a statement after sending out a promotion for its July 4 fireworks display, claiming people “probably” don’t want to celebrate because America is full of “hate,” adding, “we can’t blame them.”

People are also reading…

Comedian Mel Brooks believes the best way to diminish the power of evil is to make fun of it. He did this in his film and later Broadway musical “The Producers.” The show includes the song “Spring Time for Hitler” and a ludicrous Nazi sympathizer. Brooks would find it difficult to create that type of satire today because of what has come to be known as “wokeness.”

Reinforcements have arrived with the publication of the Babylon Bee’s “Guide to Wokeness.” It is laugh out loud funny, unless you are woke.

The writers assert that wokeness is the new secular religion. They say being woke means: “realizing the problems in your life are not your fault; finding your identity not in objective reality, but in your feelings; worshipping the planet because humanity is evil; rejecting organized religion and mindlessly following the Left; finding racism, sexism and hatred in everything; changing your (social media) profile picture to match the current fad; brainwashing your kids to hate life and be miserable; rioting; never, ever being satisfied and having happiness, but instead constantly complaining about everything; becoming an absolutely horrible person to be around.”

That’s just the outline.

In addition to the media fixation on our divisions and corporations that shamelessly bow their knees to a tiny woke minority, the education system (which the Bee refers to as indoctrination) is responsible for promoting wokeness to the young.

The Bee writers take this on as follows: “Starting in pre-school your goal is to turn kids against their parents. Start by asking them simple questions, like ‘Why are your parents so white and dumb’? Or ‘Did you know your turtle sandbox is sitting on land your Dad stole from indigenous people?’”

Or this about sex, a subject once thought to the exclusive purview of parents: “Gender-Confuse them from kindergarten – it’s important for your students to see sex as central to their identities and personalities.” Such an approach, they write, turns a “well-adjusted boy” into an “enraged man ready to dismantle capitalism.”

In all satire there are elements of truth, which is what makes it funny, at least to those not being skewered. In this case that would be the woke crowd and those who wish to be woke so they can be accepted by the spirits of the age. The Bee says to become fully woke requires constant apologizing for one’s whiteness and even your humanity because you are a racist – don’t deny it – and are guilty of destroying the planet by your very existence.

Get the book and after reading it and laughing yourself silly, give it to a liberal friend, take pictures of (use their preferred pronoun) facial expressions as they read it and post them on social media. Include a flag and “I love America” sticker to enhance their rage. And then run.

+1 
Cal Thomas headshot

Thomas
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Column: Preserving a Constitutional oath

Column: Preserving a Constitutional oath

On July 4, we will celebrate the birthday of our nation, a nation which was, as Abraham Lincoln so eloquently put it in his Gettysburg Address, “conceived in Liberty and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal.” When Lincoln delivered his address on a battlefield where the fate of our nation was decided, it was a time of great uncertainty. A time of crisis in which a bloody civil war threatened the future of the nation. A time when Lincoln expressed the fervent hope that “government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”

Column: What is truth on this Independence Day?

Column: What is truth on this Independence Day?

Yesterday was the 246th anniversary of the adoption of the Lee-Adams Resolution of Independence, the action which officially severed our ties with Great Britain. Tomorrow is the 246th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, a document that explained what had been done two days earlier.

Column: For the love of the game

Column: For the love of the game

For the love of the game, families head to ballparks to watch America’s pastime each summer. They might be going to Fenway, Wrigley, Comerica, or other MLB stadiums to tick them off of their bucket list or just going to watch their grandchildren play ball. Gone are the days of simply donning a ball cap and some sunscreen to watch your kid’s baseball game. Now you load all of your spectator gear into a wagon. You might have a simple bag chair, or one that rocks or swings and has a canopy built into it, or a super snazzy chair that was converted from your wagon. You put your steel water bottle into the cup holder and finish emptying out the wagon. There’s a small pop-up tent to shield you from the elements, a blanket (just in case), a hat, sunblock, and sunglasses. Now you’re ready to watch the game in style.

Column: Balance and compromise are the essence of democracy

Column: Balance and compromise are the essence of democracy

If you have studied civics or American government in school, you know that our federal government has only those powers expressly delegated to it by the Constitution. All other powers are reserved to the states or to the people. The federal government was created to do only those things that the states found that they couldn’t do for themselves.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News