CAL THOMAS: The shame is ours
View Comments

CAL THOMAS: The shame is ours

{{featured_button_text}}
opinion thomas

It is a gift, as Robert Burns wrote, to see ourselves as others see us.

One of those “others” is Caroline Glick, who writes on her webpage from Israel: “Americans are now expected to kneel for the Star Spangled Banner and disavow American history while swallowing whole a false, malicious new history that claims America has been a force for evil at home and worldwide since it was nothing more than a sparkle in a racist colonialist’s eye.”

Regimes in China and Iran, who violently repress even peaceful demonstrators, are mocking us and claiming we are no better than they when police and the National Guard put down street violence.

These are the inevitable consequences when a nation forgets who and what it is and when some of its citizens reject the values that built and sustained it. Have we forgotten that the evil of slavery and Jim Crow laws throughout the South have been mostly corrected and, in some cases, atoned for in blood and legislation? Perfect we have not yet become, but our journey is advancing, not retreating, or “sheltering in place.”

The current anarchy started with justifiable outrage over the killing of George Floyd. After peaceful demonstrations, things turned violent. Political correctness and censorship of speech quickly followed as mob rule became the norm.

TV programs about the police have been canceled before a single complaint. “Gone with the Wind” is gone from HBO Max. Career journalists are being fired for writing headlines that “offend” certain employees who claim words can lead to physical harm. Stan Wischnowski, the top editor of The Philadelphia Inquirer, resigned after he attached this headline to a column: “Buildings Matter, Too.” His career at the paper spanned 20 years.

The New York Times, which brags of its commitment to a “diversity” of opinions on its editorial page, apologized and withdrew from its website a column written by Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), who called for a military response to street riots.

Rioters and looters seem to think of themselves as second American revolutionaries and morally superior to the Founders, some of whose statues they are pulling down and others they are defacing.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has called for the removal of Confederate statues from the Capitol Building. The irony is that most, if not all, of these notable men were Democrats, a party opposed to Reconstruction after the Civil War and the authors of Jim Crow laws. Their racist descendants opposed civil rights legislation in the 1960s. Will these purists tear down the Richard Russell Senate Office Building, named for the senator from Georgia who opposed all such legislation?

Yes, reforms are needed as they always are in a pluralistic nation with competing ideas, especially because of our racial history. But tearing things down, including history, does not help others rise. No life is improved, no family stabilized.

“Out of many, one” is our national motto. We seem to be practicing it today about as much as the unofficial one, “In God we trust.” Unfortunately, the tribalism unleashed on the land appears to have become out of one, many, and we are fighting each other with a zeal that would be better directed at real enemies.

As Abraham Lincoln observed in his first inaugural address: “We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies. Though passion may have strained, it must not break our bonds of affection. The mystic chords of memory will swell when again touched, as surely they will be, by the better angels of our nature.”

If only it were so today. The shame is ours that it is not.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
Commentary: Trump has a surprise for Florida he's hoping to keep secret until after the election
Columnists

Commentary: Trump has a surprise for Florida he's hoping to keep secret until after the election

President Donald Trump's reelection hinges on winning a handful of tossup states in November, including Florida, where the lifelong New Yorker recently became a resident and where his beloved Mar-a-Lago resort is located. But he also stubbornly clings to the notion that the U.S. needs to lead the world in the production of fossil fuels whose burning endangers the human habitability of much of ...

Commentary: Trump's Tulsa rally on Juneteenth sends a clear and offensive message
Columnists

Commentary: Trump's Tulsa rally on Juneteenth sends a clear and offensive message

The nation has been roiled by unrest, reflection and discussion since the death of a black man at the knee of a white cop in Minneapolis, an incident so enraging - after so many other acts of police violence against people of color - that many of us forgot, for a moment, about the coronavirus pandemic and the economic crash it caused. They're still there, and the pandemic is so pervasive that ...

+7
Commentary: Coronavirus liability waivers are coming. Here's what you should know before signing them
Columnists

Commentary: Coronavirus liability waivers are coming. Here's what you should know before signing them

The Trump campaign has taken some well-deserved flak for scheduling a massive COVID-19 transmission party in Tulsa, Okla., now set for June 20. Perhaps recognizing the risk of bringing more than 19,000 people to scream and shout together in an enclosed space for more than an hour, the campaign demands that attendees waive their right to sue the campaign, the rally site and any employees or ...

Commentary: The unjustified incredulity of Trump haters
Columnists

Commentary: The unjustified incredulity of Trump haters

Donald Trump is the "dumbest and worst president" in American history, so said Republican attorney George Conway, seeing and raising The Washington Post's Jennifer Rubin's evaluation of President Trump in part of the media competition to hate him the most. I think that James Buchanan would give Trump a run for his money as the worst, and I think that calling Trump dumbest or even dumb is, ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News