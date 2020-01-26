CAL THOMAS: This is the only way to win America's culture war

Today that clash of their culture with ours is stark. My grandmother once admonished me for using words she said nice young men don't say in public. The words that offended her were toilet paper. Imagine what this woman, born in 1888, would think of the words heard on TV, in movies, and on the streets today.

Return to the definition given earlier and particularly notice the words built up. This suggests to me that the way to change a culture is not from the top down but from the bottom up, not through Washington but through the human heart and individual choices.

It might be too late for that, but it is not too late to make choices for ourselves and for our families, especially where we send our young children to school. It amazes me that so many parents -- conservative and Christian parents -- see no problem in sending their children to state schools, where they learn they evolved from slime and the reason they like bananas on their cereal is that their nearest relative is at the zoo.

Okay, I exaggerate, but not by much. If your child is a soldier, would you be okay if he or she were trained in a country that was the enemy of the United States? Doesn't the question answer itself? Why, then, would you knowingly and willingly send your child to a school -- and then a university -- that undermines the values, beliefs, and faith you have tried to teach them?