CAL THOMAS: Trump demonstrates proper toughness with Iran

In terms of a focused verbal response, it is hard to beat what Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) said. "This is very simple: General Soleimani is dead because he was an evil bxxxxxd who murdered Americans. The President made the brave and right call, and Americans should be proud of our service members who got the job done. Tehran is on edge -- the mullahs have already slaughtered at least a thousand innocent Iranians -- and before they lash out further they should know that the U.S. military can bring any and all of these IRGC butchers to their knees."

The policy of the United States (and other truly free nations) -- whether declared or undeclared -- should be to destroy the dictatorial and murderous Iranian regime. The fiction of "moderates" embedded among Iranian leaders is just that. The West has long engaged in self-delusion, believing that somewhere within radical Islam there are flowers of freedom just waiting to bloom if only they are watered and fertilized properly, because doesn't everyone want to be free?

It depends on the definition of "freedom," which means different things to different people.