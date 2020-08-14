CAL THOMAS: Trump is right about mail-in ballots

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I begin with a personal story to make a greater point.

Two weeks ago, I mailed an 8-by-10-inch envelope from a Miami post office to an address in New York State. The postage was correct, as was the address and ZIP code.

One week passed and the recipient emailed to say the envelope had not arrived, so I mailed another one. Last week, he wrote to say that the second one had arrived. A few days after that he wrote again to say the one mailed earlier had finally been delivered after a 10-day delay. Normally, a first-class mailing would not have taken more than three business days.

Multiply my experience by the 100 million that could be expected from an all-mail-in election and the problem should be obvious.

President Trump has said the potential for fraud with all mail-in voting is enormous. While he has said absentee ballots are safer, The New York Daily News reported “Systematic failures at the state Board of Elections and U.S. Postal Service resulted in nearly one in 10 absentee ballots cast in the June 23 primary being invalidated.” That comes out to 84,000 out of nearly 319,000 ballots cast.