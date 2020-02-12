CAL THOMAS: Trump misses opportunity at National Prayer Breakfast

When it was President Trump's turn to speak, he said. "Arthur, I don't know if I agree with you" and then went on a tear proving he didn't. He criticized those who claim to pray for him and misuse their faith for political ends. He implied that "those in this room" (more than 3,000 attended) all support him and those who don't are not genuine Christians.

Here's the thing about reconciliation. It has a power that is the antithesis of political power, which in reality is no power at all. If the person who believes he, or she, has been wronged by another reaches out and offers forgiveness, it can have the effect of disarming the other person and lowering the political and personal temperature.

Since Jesus is at the center of this annual event, the president should consider what He said on the subject of loving one's enemies: "You have heard that it was said, 'Love your neighbor and hate your enemy.' But I tell you, love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you, that you may be children of your Father in heaven. He causes his sun to rise on the evil and the good, and sends rain on the righteous and the unrighteous. If you love those who love you, what reward will you get? Are not even the tax collectors doing that? And if you greet only your own people, what are you doing more than others? (Matthew 5:43-48).