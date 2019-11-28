CAL THOMAS: Voters should decide what happens to President Trump

Mountbatten decides not to proceed. Whether this scene is accurate, or not (and much of the series claims fidelity to history), it makes a point Americans should take to heart. President Trump won the 2016 election in spite of many obstacles, including united media opposition, meddling by Russia and corrupt elements in Ukraine, which sought to tilt the U.S. election in favor of Hillary Clinton.

Unlike 1968 when the economy was bad in Britain, the U.S. economy now is booming and consumer confidence is high. The impeachment hearings exposed disagreements over foreign policy, foreign policy the president has a right to make. They revealed a legitimate concern by the president that U.S. aid would go down a corruption rabbit hole, something the Obama administration had been concerned about because it refused to send lethal aid to Ukraine "fearing that it would only escalate the bloodshed and give President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia a pretext for further incursions."

It appears that Trump also wanted the new leadership in Ukraine to investigate the activities of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter in Ukraine, and whether they had become tainted, something the American media and President Obama's Justice Department failed to do.