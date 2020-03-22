CAL THOMAS: What matters most in our nation and our individual lives?

Some years ago, I wrote a book titled "The Things That Matter Most." It was a critique of the continuing impact the '60s generation has had on the country.

The coronavirus pandemic, too, offers us an opportunity to consider what matters most in our nation and individual lives. We are told to stay indoors, not travel, avoid restaurants and bars and crowds of more than 10 people. Many have been ordered to work from home. Some are being laid off or have had their hours reduced. Entertainment seems limited to the few things worth watching on TV.

Rather than lament this -- and there is plenty to lament -- how about seeing it as an opportunity? During Lent, some people give up certain things to practice self-discipline and demonstrate their devotion to God.

While there is a big difference between voluntarily giving up something and being forced to give up many things and while there's a difference between a religious practice and an infectious virus, the principle remains the same.

What are you now giving up that you could do without? Put another way, what are you now focusing on that did not get your attention before the coronavirus?