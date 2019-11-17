CAL THOMAS: Whatever happened to teaching history?

Rubenstein tells me this is not in his book, but something he finds shocking: "Today you can graduate from any college in the United States without having to take an American history course and you can graduate as a history major in 80 percent of the colleges and not have to take an American history course."

As if this were not stunning enough, he adds: "A recent survey revealed that if one is foreign born and wishes to become a citizen, you have to be a resident for five years. It used to be 14. After five years you take a test. Ninety-one percent of the people pass. The same test was given to native-born citizens in all 50 states by the Woodrow Wilson Foundation. A majority failed in every state, except Vermont. This shows you how bad the situation has gotten."

Rubenstein says when history is taught it is more about world civilizations than American history. While he says he doesn't think learning about other countries is a bad idea, "it's good to know your own history. I do find as I travel around the world that people know more about American history than people in the United States do."