CAL THOMAS: Why does this happen again and again?

I asked Gates for his reaction to Floyd’s killing. He responded: “Racism has been part of America’s cultural DNA since before the ink dried on the Constitution. Dominant in some and recessive in others, it’s a gene that has mutated over time yet remains part of the inheritance weighing us down, one generation to the next. The damage it has done is systemic and goes all the way down to the cellular level.”

Gates, whose PBS series “African-American Lives,” and “Finding Your Roots” should be must-see TV because they help explain the African-American experience, added: “As a country, we’ve been here before, first following the collapse of Reconstruction and the rise of Jim Crow, and then again in a less well-known series of events that unfolded in 1919. Following the Influenza Epidemic of 1918, and the return of black soldiers from World War I, and at the apex of the legitimization of Jim Crow, white vigilantes engaged in an appalling series of lynchings of innocent black victims, so brutal that it was soon dubbed ‘the red summer’ of 1919.”