CAL THOMAS: With wind at his back, Trump is poised for four more years

The president's State of the Union speech Tuesday night resembled a campaign rally. Some Republicans shouted "four more years" as he approached the lectern. Democrats mostly looked glum, shook their heads, pursed their lips, laughed in response to some of his remarks and in the case of Speaker Nancy Pelosi appeared to be talking to herself. At the end, she tore up her copy of the address, and Trump refused to acknowledge her before stepping down from the platform.

This was more than a victory lap for the president. It was a celebration of all he and Republicans have accomplished the last three years. The latest Gallup poll reflects the public's recognition of those achievements with 49 percent of those polled approving the president's performance, up 10 points since November. Yes, 50 percent still disapprove of him, but based on what? It can't be the economy, which he again touted as strong and getting stronger. According to Gallup, 63 percent approve of his economic policies.

Mr. Trump made a strong case for school choice, putting a face on "failing government schools" by introducing a young African American girl and her mother from Pennsylvania. The governor, he said, recently vetoed an Opportunity Scholarship bill, but the president said he was offering her a scholarship so she and her mother could choose a better school.