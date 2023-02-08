Episode 76: Host Richard Kyte and Scott Rada discuss why rural voters have become more more Republican over the past 25 years and whether there's anything Democrats can do to reverse that trend.

Links to stories discussed during the podcast:

Can anything be done to assuage rural rage? by Paul Krugman, The New York Times

The politics of resentment: Rural consciousness in Wisconsin and the rise of Scott Walker, by Katherine J. Kramer

A boring and obvious way to get more rural votes, by Matt Yglesias, Slow Boring

About the hosts: Scott Rada is social media manager with Lee Enterprises, and Richard Kyte is the director of the D.B. Reinhart Institute for Ethics in Leadership at Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wis.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.