CHAD SHEEHAN: Here's why you should vote for me in Woodbury County sheriff primary

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I pray this finds you healthy and safe. The current COVID-19 pandemic reminds all of us of the importance of electing strong leaders with proven, multi-dimensional experience who can bring calm to chaotic situations, communicate effectively, build partnerships to find solutions and make tough decisions.

My name is Chad Sheehan - I am that leader for Woodbury County sheriff. I am a conservative husband and father of five. I was born and raised in Sioux City and have dedicated 26 years to public safety, including a 23-year career in law enforcement. My assignments included: Field Training Officer, Hostage Negotiator, Critical Incident Stress Management team member, Rapid Response Instructor, Conflict Resolution Instructor, Honor Guard, K-9, Community Policing, School Resource Officer and Crime Prevention/Public Information Officer. You can count on my training and experience to lead the sheriff’s office into the future with new and modern ideas.

The threats we face as a society are ever changing. The sheriff must be able to adapt to change and not be stuck in the status quo of years past. I have been on the cutting edge of the law enforcement profession throughout my career. I am the positive change needed to move the sheriff’s office in a positive direction. I am proud to have the endorsements of Sheriff Dave Drew and retired Sioux City Police Chiefs Joe Frisbie and Doug Young.