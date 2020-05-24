CHAD SHEEHAN: Here's why you should vote for me in Woodbury County sheriff primary

I pray this finds you healthy and safe. The current COVID-19 pandemic reminds all of us of the importance of electing strong leaders with proven, multi-dimensional experience who can bring calm to chaotic situations, communicate effectively, build partnerships to find solutions and make tough decisions.
My name is Chad Sheehan - I am that leader for Woodbury County sheriff. I am a conservative husband and father of five. I was born and raised in Sioux City and have dedicated 26 years to public safety, including a 23-year career in law enforcement. My assignments included: Field Training Officer, Hostage Negotiator, Critical Incident Stress Management team member, Rapid Response Instructor, Conflict Resolution Instructor, Honor Guard, K-9, Community Policing, School Resource Officer and Crime Prevention/Public Information Officer. You can count on my training and experience to lead the sheriff’s office into the future with new and modern ideas.
The threats we face as a society are ever changing. The sheriff must be able to adapt to change and not be stuck in the status quo of years past. I have been on the cutting edge of the law enforcement profession throughout my career. I am the positive change needed to move the sheriff’s office in a positive direction. I am proud to have the endorsements of Sheriff Dave Drew and retired Sioux City Police Chiefs Joe Frisbie and Doug Young.
Since my retirement from the Sioux City Police Department in 2016, I have owned and operated my own small business. I have traveled the country working with law enforcement agencies, schools, businesses, houses of worship and government agencies from 28 states to train people to know what to do in the event of an active shooting attack. Every school in Woodbury County has been trained in S.A.V.E. Yourself for FREE. Additionally, thousands of other Woodbury County residents have also been trained. I am well-versed in the latest trends and best practices for keeping you and your family safe. I pledge to keep public safety my top priority.
My small business experience uniquely qualifies me to oversee the $50 million new LEC/Jail project. Allow me to put my business and law enforcement experience to work for you as sheriff. I will bring focused oversight to the new building as well as the sheriff’s office budgeting process and ensure our tax dollars are spent wisely.
With the help of the outstanding employees of the sheriff’s office, we will make the office one of the premier law enforcement agencies in the country with a clear vision. We will:
• Implement a formal strategic planning process, allowing all employees an opportunity to be heard and help guide the direction of the organization.
• Enhance training by utilizing the Prairie Hills Training Center to host area training sessions to get our employees trained, who will then train others in the organization.
• Build on the Reserve Deputy program by adding retired law enforcement/military to be utilized in all Woodbury County schools, an idea supported by school superintendents.
• Base all promotions and specialty assignments on performance.
• Focus on jail recidivism and cut costs by focusing on mental health and addiction.
I currently volunteer in the community as a board member for the Boys & Girls Home, Critical Incident Stress Management team, Sioux City Police Department Honor Guard and youth coach for multiple sports. I pledge to continue to give back to the community and will be an involved, active sheriff in the community who leads by example.
On this Memorial Day weekend my prayers are with all veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms. Please honor them by exercising your right to vote. God bless you all!
I humbly ask for your vote for sheriff in the Republican primary on June 2.
Chad Sheehan is a candidate for Woodbury County sheriff in the June 2 Republican primary election.
