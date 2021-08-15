CHARESE YANNEY: An inside look at what the infrastructure funding would do

Further, a new system would have longer locks then we do currently. Today, a 15-barge tow is common. It has to be broken apart. New locks and dams would be 1,200 feet which will accommodate a15-barge tow. Record harvests of corn and soybeans overwhelm the system and make delays worse. Having witnessed barges being broken apart, I can tell you it causes delays and it needs to be done at every lock and dam up and down the Mississippi.

Much of this bill is made up of four existing bills: the Surface Transportation Reauthorization Act, the Surface Transportation Investment Act, and the Drinking Water and Waste Water Infrastructure Act. The four bills all went through regular order and were passed out of their respective committees with bipartisan support.

I am certain most of you know that it is highly improbable that the Senate’s bill will not be the same when the House of Representatives receive it. Representatives have items they want to add to the bill that have nothing to do with infrastructure. Personally, I prefer that the House considers the Senate bill as it was passed because it is all about infrastructure. Much of the Senate’s bill will be paid for by monies that was meant for COVID-19 relief that was not used. The COVID money will not cover all of the expense, but it will go a long way.

The needs for infrastructure are many across the country, and the dollars are staggering. The Iowa Department of Transportation staff are very careful with our tax dollars and are dedicated to making our money stretch as much as possible. Over the years they have kept shovel-ready projects on the “shelf.” This has been an asset because we have been able to get our fair share of the federal dollars by doing so. Also, we do not bond for highways as other states do. We pay as we go. That is not the way it happens in other states, they are still paying for a highway that needs major repairs.

