CHARESE YANNEY: An inside look at what the infrastructure funding would do

Today, I have chosen to write about the infrastructure bill that the Senate passed Tuesday. My goal is to give you facts without any political comments, I am writing as someone with knowledge of the needs of the Iowa Department of Transportation (she is a commissioner), not as a spokesperson.
As a small business owner, I have trouble wrapping my head around the price tag, however I understand our country's and state’s needs concerning infrastructure.
Every year, the department’s Transportation Commission votes on a five-year program that lays out the highway construction projects, major repairs, airport projects, as well as bridge repairs and replacement.
In Sioux City, we have replaced bridges on I-29; a Gordon Drive bridge is coming in the future. It is in need of replacement not only because of deterioration of the structure, it is deficient in lane size. The costs will be millions for Iowa. At the same time, Sioux City has a major expense because the Bacon Creek culvert needs to be replaced as it is in very poor condition. It is best to build a new bridge and put in a new culvert at the same time.
Without knowing how much the department will receive from the federal government, it becomes extremely difficult to put forth a five-year plan. Passing the bill helps the commission and the Iowa Department of Transportation know what to expect as far as revenue from the federal government. When uncertain about revenue, projects get moved to future years or taken out of the program. Taking a project out is not something the commissioners and the department take lightly. The goal is to be fair to all parts of the state; we have removed projects from all areas of the state when necessary. Please, know that just because the Senate passed the infrastructure bill does not mean it will make it through the House.
The Senate’s version means billions of dollars to the state of Iowa. As the bill was passed, Iowa will receive at least $4.2 billion for highway funding over a five-year period of time.
The Highway and Pedestrian Safety program will receive monies as well. Additionally, there will be significant funding for Safe Streets programs that prevent death and serious injury on roads and streets. Please remember, IDOT, the highway patrol, police, county sheriffs and the governor’s office are working hard to reduce the number of deaths on Iowa streets and highways to fewer than 300 annually, which hasn’t occurred since 1925. Additional money will be received for railroad safety, such as highway grade crossings, and for public transit and airport improvements.
The current bill is focused on physical infrastructure including the electric grid, wastewater, broadband access and the Army Corp of Engineers construction such as river navigation which is important to Sioux City. The locks and dams on the Mississippi are very old and crumbling. They were built in the 1930s. At the time, engineers estimated their lifespan at 50 years. Expectations are that goods traveling up and down the Mississippi will increase by 20 percent by 2050.
The U.S. Army Corp of Engineers has managed to maintain and repair the locks and dams. They estimate their backlogged maintenance costs at more then $1 billion. If there is a long-term breakdown, havoc could be created for U.S. commerce. This would be a huge a problem for Iowa farmers because tons of grain are transported on barges. There are not enough rail cars or trucks to replace barges.
Further, a new system would have longer locks then we do currently. Today, a 15-barge tow is common. It has to be broken apart. New locks and dams would be 1,200 feet which will accommodate a15-barge tow. Record harvests of corn and soybeans overwhelm the system and make delays worse. Having witnessed barges being broken apart, I can tell you it causes delays and it needs to be done at every lock and dam up and down the Mississippi.
Much of this bill is made up of four existing bills: the Surface Transportation Reauthorization Act, the Surface Transportation Investment Act, and the Drinking Water and Waste Water Infrastructure Act. The four bills all went through regular order and were passed out of their respective committees with bipartisan support.
I am certain most of you know that it is highly improbable that the Senate’s bill will not be the same when the House of Representatives receive it. Representatives have items they want to add to the bill that have nothing to do with infrastructure. Personally, I prefer that the House considers the Senate bill as it was passed because it is all about infrastructure. Much of the Senate’s bill will be paid for by monies that was meant for COVID-19 relief that was not used. The COVID money will not cover all of the expense, but it will go a long way.
The needs for infrastructure are many across the country, and the dollars are staggering. The Iowa Department of Transportation staff are very careful with our tax dollars and are dedicated to making our money stretch as much as possible. Over the years they have kept shovel-ready projects on the “shelf.” This has been an asset because we have been able to get our fair share of the federal dollars by doing so. Also, we do not bond for highways as other states do. We pay as we go. That is not the way it happens in other states, they are still paying for a highway that needs major repairs.