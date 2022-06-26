CHARESE YANNEY: Could 'going green' really cost us in the long run?

With change comes unintended consequences, especially when a monumental alteration is happening to our infrastructure at a very fast pace.

Electric cars. Wind turbines. Solar panels. What are the trade-offs?

Will some of the new or expanded resources meet our needs? Are they as much or more harmful to our environment? Are we putting more children and adults at risk for serious or terminal diseases?

I wrote about this over a year and a half ago but the information is pertinent today -- such as the cost to dispose of wind turbine blades, the cost of mining lithium and cobalt, and where the minerals are being dug up for use in batteries.

Solar panels have environmental issues because many components that are mined can cause lung disease and they are linked to chemical pollution.

Some of my concerns: What minerals does it take to build a battery for an electric car? How much dirt has to be moved to get enough lithium and cobalt for batteries? How much danger are children or adults in that are mining the minerals? Could they die from a terminal illness caused from inhaling the materials or die from an accident especially in countries that do not have safety laws?

According to Mark P. Mill’s article, “Mines, Minerals and ‘Green’ Energy” in the Manhattan Institute report, “Left out of the discussion is any serious consideration of the broad environmental and supply chain implications of renewable energy.”

He went on to say, “all energy-producing machinery must be fabricated from materials extracted from the earth.” No energy system is actually “renewable” since all machines require the continual mining and processing of millions of tons of primary materials and disposal of hardware that inevitably wears out. Compared with hydrocarbons, “green” machines entail on average, a tenfold increase in quantities of materials extracted and processed to produce the same amount of energy.

By expanding today’s usage of green energy from 4% to say even 50% an unprecedented increase in mining for the minerals will radically exacerbate our environmental and labor challenges. As you know we are dependent upon China and developing nations for the majority of the minerals. This makes us very vulnerable.

Yes, President Biden wants more of the minerals to be mined in the United States. Yes, we have mineral reserves worth trillions of dollars. However, we are currently 100% dependent upon importing at least 17 necessary minerals, another 29, we import over half to meet our domestic obligations.

Mid American Energy is putting up wind turbines, and will be, if not already, building solar panel fields to generate electricity. They are probably one of the most prepared energy companies in the state of Iowa and country. According to the Manhattan Institute, building the solar panels and wind turbines to generate electricity, batteries for the electric car, takes on average 10 times the amount of materials than does machinery using hydrocarbons to deliver the same amount of energy to our nation.

A single electric car contains more than 1,000 smart phone batteries. A single blade on a wind turbine has more plastic then five million smartphones and a field of solar panels that can power one data center uses more glass then 50 million phones.

As far as replacing hydrocarbons with “green” machines will cause the mining of the critical minerals to erupt. A single electric car weighing 1,000 pounds requires excavating and processing 500,000 pounds of materials such as dirt. If you average that over a battery’s life, for every mile driven, the electric car uses five pounds of Mother Earth. A combustion engine consumes approximately 0.2 pounds of liquid per mile.

Ironically, in order to build the “green machines”, oil, natural gas and coal are needed to produce the concrete, steel, plastics and purified minerals for them. It takes the equivalent of 100 barrels of oil to build one battery that can store the equivalent of one barrel of oil.

If things continue from now to 2050, the amount of worn-out solar panels will constitute double the tonnage of all of today’s global waste along with over three million tons per year of non-recyclable plastics from worn out turbine blades and, by 2030, more than 10 million tons per year of batteries will be garbage.

This begs many questions: Will the grid new or old be able to support the demands of drivers needs for electric energy without rolling blackouts? You will not find charging stations in a rest stop on federal highways because it is not lawful to sell fuel or electric energy at them. Just as you do today, you will have to stop at a charging station that is owned by private enterprise. How much time is going to be added to your trip to charge your vehicle? How much money is that going to cost you? Is the price a concern to you? What will the grid be able to support for the United States? Will you need a back-up system for your home or business?

The questions are worth considering.

