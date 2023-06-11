The last several months it has been more difficult to figure out what I should write about that you may find interesting. Since 1988, Peregrine Falcons have been nesting high a top the Woodman Tower, which at the time was the tallest building in downtown Omaha, according to Woodman Life Falcon Watch.

The organization went on to say that after the falcons' population fell significantly in the 1950s, they were put on the Endangered Species List. Due to that fact, scientists began to breed them in captivity and then released them into wild areas. They eventually migrated to skyscrapers in eastern cities, where they thrived on the plentiful pigeons and starlings.

Recognizing the Falcons adaptation to city life high atop tall buildings, they began releasing them from roof tops of skyscrapers or very tall buildings. As recently as May 31, a Peregrine Falcon has been sitting on a skyscraper ledge in the Loop of Chicago, near the intersection of Wacker Drive and Monroe Street, sometimes attacking people below if they got to close to the babies.

The Peregrine Falcon is also referred to as the duck hawk, they are the most widely distributed bird species bird of prey, according to Lloyd Kiff, editor of Encyclopedia Brittanica. They have breeding populations on every continent except Antarctica and many islands of the oceans.

The Peregrine have tremendous diving speeds up to 186 miles per hour. One of the reasons they are so fast is due to their thin tapered wings, allowing them to fly at high speeds and change directions quickly. In their first year of flying their wings have longer flight feathers, making it easier for them to learn their skills required to be the hunters they need to be effective and exceptional. They are so fast they snatch their prey in flight.

During World War II, the Peregrine was used by the enemy to go after the enemy's carrier pigeons so they could not deliver the message they were carrying.

According to the World Animal Foundation, paleontologists have found falcon fossils dating about 10 million years ago. However, other birds of prey date back further then that. Due to the fact that the fossils were found in North America, it is thought the falcons originated here.

Interesting to me, falcons are related to parrots, songbirds, and the crowned night heron. One would think that their close relatives would be other birds of prey because their diet, behavior, and habitats are different.

Another point of interest is that the male falcon is one third the size of the female. In 2006, evidence emerged that showed DNA from the afore mentioned birds are relatives to the falcon. I happen to own a parrot and his beak and head are shaped similarly to a falcon. When he happens to bite me, his sharp beak usually tears my skin and draws blood.

According to the World Animal Foundation, the Peregrine Falcon, is the fastest of all subspecies of falcons, flying at the rate of 40 miles per hour, (they dive up to 186 mph). Our human eyesight is no match. Scientists believe theirs is eight times better then ours.

For over 3,500 years, people have spent their time training them to hunt small animals. They do mate for life; that does not mean they spend time with one another, they only do that when they mate on the go. They don’t even stop flying.

The Ancient Egyptians considered the Falcon to be sacred, it represented the the god Horus, he had the human head. The pesticide DDT nearly caused the bird to be extinct. When the U.S. banned the pesticide in 1972, they slowly began to grow in numbers.

One of these days I hope to see them in person, currently I watch them on a web cam. Conservationists keep records on the birds, eventually the babies will be weighed and tagged. They will be followed for as long as they are able and record everything about them, which includes their size who their parents are, (they name the Peregrine Falcons). They know those that were born in Nebraska as to where they are, today and who their mate is. It’s amazing to me that the conservationists have so much information on each one.

According to Phys.org, it is unusual but another mate may be accepted and and adopt the chicks if it happens during incubation. If a mate dies after the falcons are out of the nest, more then likely they will find another mate.

