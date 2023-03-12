March is a busy month for Siouxlanders. March was designated by the United States Congress in 1987 to celebrate women during the month of March. The March 8 was International Women’s Day.

The day started as a local celebration in Santa Rosa, California, in 1978 by The Education Task Force of the Sonoma County Commission on the Status of Women. They planned and executed a “Women’s History Week, according to the Library of Congress. They designated the week of March 8, to correspond with Women’s Day.

The following year the movement spread across the country as communities initiated their own celebration. In 1980 women’s groups and historians led by the National Women’s History Alliance successfully lobbied for national recognition. February, 1980, President Jimmy Carter issued the first Presidential Proclamation declaring the week of March 8, as National Women’s History Week. Presidents continued to declare the week of March 8 as National Women’s History week until Congress passed a Public Law designating March as “Women’s History Month” in 1987.

Another festival on March 8, is The Holi Festival. Millions of Eastern Indians celebrate by dancing to the beat of the drums, smearing each other with green, yellow, and red colors and exchanging sweets in homes, parks, and streets. It is known as the Festival of Colours, Festival of Spring and Festival of Love; it is one of the most popular and significant festivals in Hinduism. It celebrates the eternal and divine love of the god Radha and Krishna. Also it signifies the triumph of good over evil. Holi celebrates the arrival of spring and the end of winter, blossoming of love. It is time to forget and forgive whatever upsets you, time to start anew.

It is one of the most popular festivals, according to the Associated Press. It is an opportunity for people to come together, forget resentment and ill feelings towards each other. In my opinion that is what we should be doing as we enjoy all of the different cultural celebrations.

March 12, is a day to celebrate the many cultures we have in Siouxland. There is probably more diversity then one may think. Celebrating all of the cultures is a wonderful thing for our community leaders to do. It’s a great way to learn about one another and build stronger bonds among us through music, dance, and food. Join in at the Sioux City Convention Center between noon and four.

Then, of course, there’s March 17, St. Patrick’s Day. Whether folks are Irish or not, many celebrate the day. Many wear something green as well as shamrocks, bar hop and drink green beer and eat corned beef.

However the day is really about something deeper than eating and drinking. It is a day of the “Festival of St. Patrick,” a cultural and religious celebration held on March 17, according to Wikipedia. He is the foremost patron saint of Ireland.

“St. Patrick’s Day was made an official Christian Feast day in the early 17th century and is observed by the Church of Ireland, the Eastern Orthodox Church and the Lutheran Church. The day commemorates St. Patrick and the arrival of Christianity in Ireland,” according to Wikipedia.

March 22 begins Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, observed by Muslims world wide as the month of fasting, prayer, reflection, sand community. It is one of the Five Pillars of Islam and lasts 29 to 30 days from sighting of the crescent moon to the next one. Muslims believe that spiritual rewards of fasting are multiplied during Ramadan. Fasting from dawn to sunset is obligatory for all adult Muslims who are not ill, traveling, breastfeeding or diabetic.

“Muslims hold that all scripture was revealed during Ramadan, the scrolls of Abraham, Torah, Psalms, Gospel and Quran having been handed down on the first, sixth, 12th, 13th, and the 24th. It is believed Mohammed received his first quranic revelation on one of the five odd numbered nights that fall during the last 10 days of Ramadan,” according to Wikipedia.

They believe fasting is always necessary for believers to have the fear of God. Muslims say the pre -Islamic pagans of Mecca fasted on the 10th day of Muharram to rid sin and avoid drought. Some believe the observance of Ramadan fasting is because of the strict Lenten discipline of the Syrian churches.

I would be remiss if I did not talk about Women Aware’s banquet, Women of Excellence. It takes place March 24, at the Marriott Riverfront. The banquet is put on by the Women Aware non-profit organization. The origanization is dedicated to “transforming the emotional and economic future of women and men in transition through advocacy, education, information and referral. Women Aware helps by removing the barriers that stand between individuals and their goals both long term and short term.”

The month of March affords us the opportunity to celebrate other cultures as well as women. Hopefully you participate in some of the activities. Remember do so safely.

Charese Yanney, of Sioux City, is owner and managing partner of Guarantee Roofing, Siding and Insulation Co. She serves on the Siouxland Initiative Executive Committee, the Orpheum Theatre Preservation Board, the Orpheum Theatre Endowment Board and the Iowa Department of Transportation Commission.