CHARESE YANNEY: Respect is more important and relevant than before

Did you ever wonder if young children were being taught how to be respectful and manners? Sad to say, I have questioned whether or not parents were teaching their young people manners and respect. Every now and then I see proof that some are being taught how to be respectful, which gives me hope.

Respect of others was important to both sets of my grandparents as well as mom and dad. Everyday whether we knew it or not was a lesson in respect and manners. It was mandatory that we learned to be respectful of others no matter who they are or represent. The elders were to be respected, even if you disagreed with with them, no exceptions or excuses. In those days one did not talk back to elders, teachers, the principal, police, or parents.

A couple of weeks ago I was going through some old emails and faxes of my parents when I stumbled across an article my mother wrote about respect. Unfortunately, I did not find the entire writing. She probably wrote the article in the mid- to late-1990s, it applies to today and what is going on around the world.

Do Yanney (mom) wrote, “My interest in the subject of respect is more than personal memories. It holds an increasing importance for public and private life today. When we worry about the deterioration of civility, street violence, the lack of decorum and safety in our schools the invasion of privacy by the press, harassment in the workplace and the dirty language and offensive gestures that fill our daily encounters we often site lack of respect as the reason that our social fabric is tearing. Likewise, when we suffer the private assaults of infidelity, emotional and physical abuse, even misunderstanding and isolation, we often see the roots of the pain as originating in disrespectful attitude and behavior. Every morning the newspaper contains a story that echoes the words of Aretha Franklin’s Anthem pleas for respect from people who have been violated, neglected, or ignored by loved ones, acquaintances, strangers, or public figures.”

No matter one’s age, economics, whether one is a good citizen or not, everyone wants to be respected. Unfortunately, that is not happening anywhere. Did you ever think about why someone has joined a gang? They want to be loved, they want to be heard, and they want to be respected. As we saw in the news last week, a six-year-old took a gun to school and purposely shot the teacher and seriously wounded the person. Why did a child commit such a crime? Why and how did a child get a hold of a gun and take it to school? Those answers have not been made public, yet. Why would an adult violate a child, or another adult? What happened to that person as a child?

When a person does not have respect for themselves, they will not have respect for someone else. What causes a person not to have respect for themselves? The person could have been abused as a child, verbally or physically, they could have been raped by an adult, or bullied by peers. There are so many of these kinds of heinous crimes being committed, it’s unfathomable. I do know we cannot continue down the road of disrespect.

Dealing with young people, I know it is important to treat them with respect and listen to them and discuss things with them in a calm manner, reinforcing things we agree on, and politely explain where we differ and figure out how we can unify our thoughts.

It is important to always be sensitive to others, what is said, how it is said, speak without hurting someone’s feelings. Always listen to a person with both your eyes and ears, hear what they are saying and see what they are saying. People have a talent of saying one thing and really mean something else. Unless you watch their demeanor and listen to their tones you will not completely understand what they are saying.

Respect begins with love of yourself, family, friends, enemies, and of course your God. If you do not have respect and love for yourself, don’t expect others to love and respect you, either. You gain respect by giving respect. Be seriously interested in people with whom you are interacting with, and what they are saying to you. Gain their allegiance by offering them your strength and support, not by threatening to overpower them.

In my opinion, this topic is more important and relevant then before because it is important to our public and private life. It is a path to turn the destruction of our communities around and make them safer again. It’s a path that all of our politicians no matter which side of the aisle should practice. They will get much more done and with decorum.

Charese Yanney, of Sioux City, is owner and managing partner of Guarantee Roofing, Siding and Insulation Co. She serves on the Siouxland Initiative Executive Committee, the Orpheum Theatre Preservation Board, the Orpheum Theatre Endowment Board and the Iowa Department of Transportation Commission.