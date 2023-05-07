The last couple of weeks there has been many conversations and articles in the news about tipping. Seems since COVID people are questioning themselves and their friends how much to tip in a full-service restaurant to a sandwich shop that you stand in line and tell them what you want on your sandwich. Over the years most stores did not ask for a tip other then a tip jar that most threw their loose change into. Today, if you pay with a credit card the machine asks you to select your choice of percentage.

If you are on vacation at a theme park, it costs hundreds of dollars for a family to enter, then they are asked to tip wherever they buy their food in the park. Many people are turned off by this because they paid a lot of money for the food and park entry fee, now they are being asked to tip. Some expect that since it costs a lot to enter the park that they pay wages to support the staff without tips, unfortunately that is not necessarily true.

In Sioux City, 14 people responded to a survey concerning their pay and tips per day. One to two years experience they made on average $714 per week plus one hundred dollars in tips. Somebody with six to nine years of experience earns $826 per week on average.

Tips are a large part of a server's income that they depend upon to make ends meet. In late 2020 and early 2021, people probably tipped 20%, with inflation at a forty year high changed the percentage of what people tip. Fewer people are tipping the standard amount, the cost of items has certainly played a part in customers less generous tipping habits.

Popmenu, a restaurant customer service company, found that 56% of customers usually tipped their server at least 20% in 2021 that number sunk to 43%. Also, the study showed that delivery tipping went down over the course of the year, too.

An article written in Table Agent suggests that if service is average 15% is appropriate, and 20% if your wait person is above average. Unfortunately, if service is poor and you feel the person waiting on you does not deserve a tip, does that resolve the problem? Probably not, the server may not know why you did not feel they did a good job. According to Table Agent, leave a tip and talk to the manager. By doing so, the manager can work with the server and help them become better at their job. Just as in anything if the company does not know there is a problem, they cannot fix it.

Those of you that travel outside of the United States, know that all countries do not expect their patrons to tip. In some places it may be considered demeaning. In some countries waiting tables is a profession, they are highly trained and multiple people serve you. In America, five-star restaurants have several people waiting on tables as well, each person has a particular job. I have witnessed the staff become incensed because the person buying dinner miscalculated the amount of money that should be added for the tip. It was not pretty because the patron had too much to drink and became somewhat insulting.

When my family and I first began traveling to the Caribbean, tipping was not expected, today that is not the case. There again I have seen the person providing service become insulted because the gentleman he helped with fifteen pieces of luggage gave him only a few dollars. The young man stopped the visitor and demanded an appropriate tip. Yes, he did get it.

Traveling in Australia is supposed to be a non-tipping nation, however when my friends and I paid our bill we were told in a polite way we needed to tip. We happened to be eating at an excellent restaurant that evening. Being a guest in their country we did not want to argue or insult them. They did provide extraordinary service to us. That was the only one we were asked to tip.

In the U.S., restaurants usually only pay a small portion of their employee’s salaries, our tips provide the rest of their salaries. In many states it is legal for restaurants to pay below below minimum wage, tips can make up as much as sixty percent of a server’s total earnings. In other words, they are paid on a reward system.

A good server will give a portion of their tips to the support staff. Some places of employment will share a portion of their tip with support staff when a customer tips on a credit card.

In my opinion, the better the restaurant trains their employees the happier the server and the customer. When people are served properly they are prone to tip better. When wait staff do their job well by placing plates from the correct side of the customer, removing from them from the correct side, placing flatware where it belongs as well as beverage glasses, customers are impressed and appreciate the knowledge of people waiting on them. The more information the employee knows about the food and beverages being served is a plus. Especially when it comes to talking about wines. The more a server can impress the customer all the better for them.

Charese Yanney, of Sioux City, is owner and managing partner of Guarantee Roofing, Siding and Insulation Co. She serves on the Siouxland Initiative Executive Committee, the Orpheum Theatre Preservation Board, the Orpheum Theatre Endowment Board and the Iowa Department of Transportation Commission.