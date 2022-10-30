CHARESE YANNEY: We should welcome immigrants to the U.S.

In the last month I have had the opportunity to see and hear former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo when he spoke at the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner and former President George W. Bush in Cedar Rapids for the Herbert Hoover Presidential Foundation's annual dinner. Both of them kept their speeches non-political, and both talked about immigration and why people flee to the United States as it is on our minds for various reasons.

Born and raised in the U.S., we do not always remember how lucky we are to live here. Sometimes people may take their freedom for granted, most of us have not fortunately experienced political unrest, or strife. Most of us do not know and understand what horrible conditions many people including children endure everyday of their lives. People of the Ukraine are fighting with determination to keep their freedom and democracy, they demonstrate everyday how important it is to them.

When riding in a taxi in New York or Washington D.C., it’s an opportunity to engage the driver in conversation, I have not ridden with a driver that was born in the U.S. since the ‘70’s. Most generally, I ask where they immigrated from to the U.S. Most of them are from the Middle East or some other African nation. Many times they express to me that those of us born in America do not appreciate our freedom and our constitutional rights. Many of those I speak with remind their children what it is like in their homeland, they do not want their children to forget why they fled to the U.S.

Having traveled to the Soviet Union, African countries and Cuba, I have witnessed some issues, nothing horrible because it is hidden from tourists. Traveling with a guide, one hears the government’s story, not the whole truth. I recall visiting St. Petersburg of the then-Soviet Union, our guide made it her priority to let us know she disliked Americans. When in Cuba, our guide blamed us for all of their economic issues. The places they took us, the people were happy and loved their country, especially in Cuba. When Cubans stopped us on the street, they expressed how much they loved Americans and our country and wanted to come to the US.

Immigrants are important to our country for a lot of reasons, some major reasons are they have contributed to our prosperity, society, they have fought for us, they have made us who we are, they are the backbone of our land. Most of us have family members that immigrated to our nation starting with Pilgrims.

Former President George W. Bush wrote in his book, “Out of Many, One”, he quoted former President Ronald Reagan, “This I believe, is one of the most important sources of America’s greatness. We lead the world because, unique among nations we draw our people—our strength——from every country and every corner of the world. And by doing so, we continuously renew and enrich our nation.” Our country is a beacon of hope in a world of heinous crimes against innocent people because of their political beliefs or gender.

In his book, Bush wrote about immigrants, as well as painted their portrait. One young man he captured on canvas and in print is Carlos Mendez, a Dreamer, he did not choose to come illegally to our country. His father was already in the U.S. and eventually he sent for Carlos and his mother. This is the only country he has really ever known.

Mendez is a very intelligent young man who got very upset if he got less than an “A” is his classes. After graduating from high school, he was accepted in an honors program at Northeast Texas Community College. He chose to write about then-San Antonio Mayor Henry Cisneros for a class assignment. Cisneros described the article as the best economic development strategy he had ever known. However, he did not want to write, he wanted to be an engineer. Carlos developed a plan as to how to become an engineer. He transferred to the University of Texas as a highly qualified student for engineering school.

President Bush spoke to the nation from the Oval Office in 2006 saying, “We’re a nation of laws, and we must enforce our laws, we are a nation of immigrants, and we must uphold that tradition, which has strengthened a lawful society and a welcoming society at the same time.”

Over the years, we have welcomed immigrants while at the same time feared them because some were worried about loss of jobs, some have feared cultural degradation. My experience tells me we need the immigrants, most immigrants have contributed to our workforce. I would not have enough employees if it was not for them. They are more than that to me, they are our neighbors, friends, church goers, and fellow citizens. Our broken system needs to be fixed.

Charese Yanney of Sioux City is owner and managing partner of Guarantee Roofing, Siding and Insulation Co. She serves on the Siouxland Initiative Executive Committee, the Orpheum Theatre Preservation Board, the Orpheum Theatre Endowment Board and the Iowa Department of Transportation Commission.