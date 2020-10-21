CHRIS HALL: Here's why you should vote for me for the Iowa House

I was born and raised in Sioux City and take great pride in representing the people who live here. My belief in public service has long been informed by knowing my district neighborhood by neighborhood, and household by household.
During a time of historic uncertainty, people here and across Iowa hope to find elected officials and community leaders with integrity. As your representative, that integrity comes in the form of a promise. No matter your political beliefs or who you choose to support, you can count on me to represent you and to do so with respect, humility, and a fierce loyalty to the community that raised me. It’s also important for you to know that I deliver results. Let me share a few of them with you.
Created in 2013, the Iowa Reinvestment Act was designed to help communities like Sioux City. After its passage, I discussed the new program with city leaders, encouraged them to apply, and ultimately drove the city’s application to Des Moines in my car. Seven years later, the project has leveraged $13.5 million in state funds to help revitalize our downtown including projects like the Warrior Hotel, Sioux City Expo Center, and Marriott Convention Center Hotel.
In 2015, I was the sole author of legislation later signed by Governor Branstad to provide service-disabled veterans additional support when starting or growing their small business. These businesses are granted access to financial assistance, marketing, and public bidding opportunities. I worked on the program with a local architect and Vietnam veteran.
Over two years, I worked on the legislation to bring Uber and Lyft to the state of Iowa. That legislation was signed in 2016 and Uber entered the Sioux City market one year later. Many believe it has helped reduce drunk driving on Iowa’s roadways while providing citizens a safe travel alternative.
Over three years from 2015 to 2017, I worked with parents from Sioux City to expand insurance coverage to children with autism. As one of the parents said, “Access to therapy is life-changing. It’s helped our son... It’s changed our lives.” Among many others, I worked on that bill with Rep. Dave Heaton, a Republican colleague.
Since the first day I was elected, one of my top priorities has been to keep Sioux City competitive with our neighbors in South Dakota and Nebraska. One program has steadily helped us to do so, and I have helped to re-authorize that program now three times over the past decade, most recently in 2019. It’s cumulative effect has been to create or retain more than 2,500 jobs in Iowa with an average wage of $16.21 and to attract $434 million of private investment to Sioux City.
Finally, just a few months ago, I stood up during legislative debate to explain to my colleagues that by funding property tax credits at the status quo level, they were falling $5.2 million short of next year’s expected need. That error would have resulted in a $5.2 million increase in property taxes paid by homeowners to cover the shortfall. Because of my comments, both parties unanimously voted to fix the error 97-0, saving taxpayers real money.
Few of these victories would have happened without the help of others. I will always fight to create opportunities for Sioux City rather than wait for them to happen, and the way I conduct myself as a leader matters to you, as much as it matters to me. Whether it is our health care, public schools, or parks and trails - work remains to continue making Iowa a great place to live, work, and raise a family. I would appreciate your support and am proud to represent you.
Rep. Chris Hall is the Democratic nominee for Iowa House District 13. He has served in the House since 2011.
