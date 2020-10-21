CHRIS HALL: Here's why you should vote for me for the Iowa House

Over two years, I worked on the legislation to bring Uber and Lyft to the state of Iowa. That legislation was signed in 2016 and Uber entered the Sioux City market one year later. Many believe it has helped reduce drunk driving on Iowa’s roadways while providing citizens a safe travel alternative.

Over three years from 2015 to 2017, I worked with parents from Sioux City to expand insurance coverage to children with autism. As one of the parents said, “Access to therapy is life-changing. It’s helped our son... It’s changed our lives.” Among many others, I worked on that bill with Rep. Dave Heaton, a Republican colleague.

Since the first day I was elected, one of my top priorities has been to keep Sioux City competitive with our neighbors in South Dakota and Nebraska. One program has steadily helped us to do so, and I have helped to re-authorize that program now three times over the past decade, most recently in 2019. It’s cumulative effect has been to create or retain more than 2,500 jobs in Iowa with an average wage of $16.21 and to attract $434 million of private investment to Sioux City.