DANA MILBANK: Perhaps the nation can be saved by stealth cuisine

WASHINGTON — Ronny L. Jackson, the former White House physician who gained instant fame in 2018 for his news conference attesting to President Trump's astonishingly excellent, surpassingly superlative and supremely splendiferous good health, is back in the news.

The good doctor, whose nomination to head the Department of Veterans Affairs fell apart after a report claimed he was dubbed the "Candy Man" for his freewheeling use of prescriptions, is now running for Congress in Texas. And he spoke to Annie Karni of The New York Times, in more candid terms, about Trump's health and diet.

Instead of losing weight, as Jackson recommended, Trump slipped into clinical obesity. "The exercise stuff never took off as much as I wanted it to," Jackson said. "But we were working on his diet. We were making the ice cream less accessible, we were putting cauliflower into the mashed potatoes."

Hiding the ice cream, sure. But sneaking cauliflower into the mashed potatoes? Using the buttery starch as a Trojan Horse to sneak nutrition past the presidential defenses? This is genius.

In fact, Jackson may have happened upon a whole new way of getting the results we want out of Trump without all the fuss — through dining-table trickery. Think of the grief it could have avoided in India during Trump's visit this week.