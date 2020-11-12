DANA MILBANK: Trump's election challenge looks like a scam

Only after reaching the first maximum would a single penny go to Trump's "Recount Account," and only after reaching the second maximum would a penny go to the RNC's legal account.

"It's a straight-up bait and switch," Paul S. Ryan, the vice president of policy and litigation at Common Cause, tells me. Such email solicitations target small donors, so for the "overwhelming majority of people contributing . . . none of their money will end up in recount accounts" or be used for otherwise challenging the election.

Rather, it will be used to extend Trump's influence over the RNC during the Biden presidency and to build up his leadership PAC, which amounts to a "slush fund" for Trump's personal use. "There is no limit to how much Donald Trump can pay himself or any member of his family under 'Save America,'" Ryan notes.

Earlier versions of the "election defense fund" email solicitations indicated the funds were to be used to retire Trump's campaign debt. "Presumably he raised enough to retire that debt," says Ryan, "and he's building this new slush fund."

Should we be surprised?