“Down puppy! Down puppy!”

Dogs were certainly not a part of our family life in my early childhood and teenage years. My dad was not a big fan of dogs, and it seemed he was never pleased when one approached. All he would say as he did his best to ignore any friendly four-legged intruder, regardless of age or size, was “down puppy! down puppy!” And then he would quickly move on from the entire uncomfortable encounter.

Children learn what they live, of course. So I, too, was never a big fan of dogs. In fact, for decades I did most everything I could do to avoid them. Fearful? Intolerant? Uninterested? Yes! And always happy to quickly move on from the entire uncomfortable encounter!

Fifteen years ago my relationship with dogs began to change. I was being convinced that it was time to welcome a dog into our home. My side of the “negotiations” about this possibility included these requests: “not too big, but not too small…energy for long walks, but not too yippy”

And then one day: The advertisement in the Sunday Bismarck Tribune said simply: “BEAGLE PUPPIES.”

Picture this: a lovely family farm on the outskirts of Driscoll, North Dakota (population 85). A beautiful house and yard, gardens, fields and backyard dog kennels. After a four-hour drive from our home we were welcomed by a nice family excited for us to meet the beagle puppies. Following the introductory conversation in the driveway about the goodness of beagles, we walked around back and saw six happy beagle puppies running toward us at lightning speed. As the fastest one reached my wife, both she and the pup were obviously delighted. At that moment I instantly became a ‘dog person.’

No more “down puppy!” Instead – hello little beagle, welcome to the family! Still amazed at what I was seeing, hearing (!), and experiencing in all the excitement on a farm in Driscoll, North Dakota, I was then asked “what will you name her?”

There seemed to be no other answer than “Snoopy.” So now, these many years later, Snoopy is our beloved family member and companion. And now for me there is no more fear or intolerance. This month “the Snoop” celebrates 14 years of life and I am so grateful for these wondrous and loving years of all-things-dog. Every day there are more Snoopy adventures which bring happiness and amazement.

The American Kennel Club says this about the beagle (you can almost hear the smooth-voiced announcer read this introduction):

“Not only is the beagle an excellent hunting dog and loyal companion, it is also happy-go-lucky, funny, and thanks to its pleading expression, cute. They were bred to hunt in packs, so they enjoy company and are generally easygoing. There are two beagle varieties: those standing under 13 inches at the shoulder, and those between 13 and 15 inches. Both varieties are sturdy, solid, and ‘big for their inches,’ as dog folks say. They come in such pleasing colors as lemon, red and white, and tricolor. The beagle’s fortune is in his adorable face, with its big brown or hazel eyes set off by long, houndy ears set low on a broad head. Beagles are loving and lovable, happy, and companionable, qualities that make them excellent family dogs. No wonder that for years the beagle has been the most popular hound dog among American pet owners. These are curious, clever, and energetic hounds who require plenty of playtime.”

Seminary professor Andy Root has written about how dogs force people to stop and rest. “Dogs need to be walked, brushed, and cuddled, and their need is grace to us, demanding that we stop and tend to our own souls as we tend to their needs. Dogs recognize our worth simply because we exist and we’re their humans.” He then shares this observation: “If Martin Luther had a Facebook profile, along with posts about the hypocrisy of popes and the delights of drinking beer, his Timeline would have revolved around his dog, Tolpel. He loved spending time with Tolpel, expressing to his friends that he wished he could pray with the same concentration with which the dog begged his master for meat. Luther, whose theology saw God NOT in the pomp and circumstance of the religious, but in the humble and lowly, said, ‘The dog is a very faithful animal and is held in high esteem… Our Lord God has made the best gifts the most common.’”

There are famous dogs with wonderful stories: Pablo Picasso had his insatiably curious dachshund named Lump. Barbara and George H.W. Bush had Millie, an English Springer Spaniel that was famous for White House antics, and ‘wrote’ a New York Times bestseller memoir. Queen Elizabeth II owned more than 30 Pembroke Welsh Corgis during her lifetime. Senator Amy Klobuchar has written lovely remembrances of her soft-coated Wheaten terrier named Molly: “…whose boundless energy was not, under any circumstances, to be contained.”

And there are famous beagles that you might remember: The most well-known of President Lyndon Johnson’s beloved beagles were creatively (?) named “Him” and “Her.” Uno, from Belleville, Illinois, won “Best in Show” at the 2008 Westminster Kennel Club dog show, and was the first beagle to claim the top prize at Westminster and the first beagle to win the hound group since 1939. And then, Miss P, the Canadian-bred pup, followed Uno’s fame and was “Best in Show” in 2015. And of course, in popular culture (thanks to Charles M. Schulz), a beagle named Snoopy.

Praise for the beagle! Because beagles are loyal, inquisitive, stubborn, happy…because they like to walk, to run, to relax, to enjoy the moment, and to look us in the eye … because they smile, patiently wait for us, are curious and love unconditionally…and of course because of a powerful nose and those big ears.